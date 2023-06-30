Injuries From Fireworks Rising: Stay Safe on July Fourth

June 30, 2023 -- Ryan Katz, MD, a hand surgeon at the Curtis Hand Center at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, has a patient who got a serious injury from fireworks.

“My patient -- I’ll call him ‘John’ because he doesn’t want his real name to be used -- is a 23-year-old man based in Maryland,” Katz said. “He was lighting fireworks with his friends. He was holding a mortar — an explosive projectile that’s designed to be launched from a tube — and the device exploded in his hand, blowing his thumb away from his index finger.”

John is still experiencing the trauma of the accident, so he was unwilling to tell the story himself. But was glad to have Katz share his story so others can remain safer during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

John required a delicate and complicated surgery that takes 4 to 6 hours.

“The skin over his index finger was completely gone, so the index finger had to be amputated,” Katz said. “The soft, supple, fleshy space between the thumb and index finger was also gone, so we resurfaced this web space with skin from his thigh area, creating a free flap.”