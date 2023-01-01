Medical Delivery by Drone Is Happening. How Good Is It?

Dec. 21, 2023 -- In 2013, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos went on 60 Minutes to make a bold announcement: In 5 years, Amazon customers would be getting deliveries by drones. People could receive just about any item they wanted in only 30 minutes.

A decade later, drones haven’t exactly become ubiquitous. As one headline teased, the company’s drone delivery service, Prime Air, in its first few weeks “delivered to fewer houses than there are words in this headline.” As 2023 progressed, the outlook didn’t seem to improve. Last month, The New York Times called the venture “underwhelming.”

But there’s considerably more enthusiasm for drones when it comes to health care. “Drone delivery is here, just not where people expect it to be,” said Hillary Brendzel, head of U.S. health care practice for Zipline, a San Francisco-based drone delivery company. Instead of groceries or batteries, the future of drones may very well be in medicine.

In late October, Cleveland Clinic announced a partnership with Zipline, with plans to begin drone prescription delivery in more than a dozen locations across Ohio by 2025. Other hospitals – such as Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY, and Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, UT – have announced similar programs.