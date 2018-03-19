Can Caffeine During Pregnancy Raise Kids' Weight?

MONDAY, April 23, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- There's new evidence that even moderate amounts of caffeine consumed by a mom-to-be might affect her child's weight years later.

The overall effect was small -- an average of an extra pound by age 8. But children of women who consumed the most caffeine during pregnancy were 66 percent more likely to be slightly overweight, researchers found.

"The results support the current recommendations to limit caffeine intake during pregnancy to less than 200 milligrams [mg] of caffeine per day, which is approximately two to three cups of black coffee," said lead researcher Eleni Papadopoulou. She is from the department of environmental exposure and epidemiology at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health in Oslo.

"However, we found associations with caffeine intake also with intake below 200 mg," she said.

Although this study cannot prove that caffeine itself causes kids to gain excess weight, it begs the question whether women should avoid caffeine altogether during pregnancy, Papadopoulou pointed out.

It is important that pregnant women be aware that caffeine does not come from coffee only, but also from sodas and energy drinks, which can contribute a lot of caffeine to daily consumption, she said.

And one expert noted that caffeine itself may not be the culprit, since many of the women in the study consumed it by drinking sodas and eating candy.

"Our study does not have the right design to draw conclusions on a safe threshold of caffeine intake during pregnancy," Papadopoulou said. "But we add to the growing body of evidence indicating that complete avoidance of caffeine during pregnancy might be advisable."

In the study of nearly 51,000 women and their babies, average caffeine consumption during pregnancy was tied to a 15 percent higher risk of a child gaining excess weight. High caffeine consumption was linked to a 30 percent higher risk, the researchers found.

And prenatal exposure to any level of caffeine was associated with a child's greater risk of being overweight at ages 3 and 5 years.

This excess weight gain lasted only for 8-year-olds whose mothers consumed very high levels of caffeine during pregnancy.