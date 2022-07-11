Whether you’re questioning how much you owe on a doctor’s bill or confirming whether a specific treatment or drug is covered, there are plenty of reasons that you may need to call your health insurance company. Unfortunately, that can be a frustrating process. More than half of consumers are dissatisfied with experiences they’ve had with their health insurer over the phone, according to a recent report from Forrester Research. While interacting with your insurer can feel overwhelming – especially if you need to discuss an issue that’s complicated or confusing -- you can make the communication go as smoothly as possible by following these simple tips.

DO prepare for the call ahead of time. Look over your insurance documents so that you know exactly what your plan covers. Have your insurance cards and other documents in front of you before you call your insurer. If you don’t have itemized medical bills, ask for these from your doctor. “Take the time to write down the things you’re hoping to discuss, the answers you want, and what kinds of information you’re seeking,” says licensed health insurance agent Christian Worstell in Raleigh, NC. “Then check off each item as you go through the conversation, so you’re not talking yourself in circles.”

DON’T call on Monday morning. Because many medical events happen on the weekends, Mondays tend to be the busiest times for insurance call centers, says Brad Cleveland, a consultant on customer strategy and management based in Sun Valley, ID. Mornings are also typically the busiest time of day, he says, so you may get a less frazzled, more attentive representative if you time you call for an afternoon later in the week.