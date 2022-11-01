Like many people, you may not know how much a prescription costs until you get to the pharmacy. When you pick it up, you might be shocked by the high price. Your doctor may prescribe a medication without knowing the out-of-pocket cost or whether your insurance will cover it. That's why it's smart to talk to your doctor if you think your medicine is too expensive. “High prescription costs may not be on your doctor’s mind while prescribing certain medications,” says Kyle Manera, an executive with Co-Immunity, a patient organization in Wichita, KS, for people with chronic illnesses. Unless you bring it up, he says, you may end up with a prescription that costs more than you expect.

How Your Doctor Can Save You Money In a recent survey, about 67% of people who talked to their doctors about prescription costs said they were able to find a less expensive drug. “Doctors can help by prescribing generic versions of medications, 90-day supplies, or larger dosages that can be split into the correct dose,” Manera says. “They may also be aware of different pharmaceutical programs that are there to help lower the cost of your prescriptions.”