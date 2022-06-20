A landmark 1976 U.S. Supreme Court ruling (Estelle v. Gamble) makes incarcerated people the only group in the United States with a protected constitutional right to health care.

But the exact nature of that health care is open to interpretation.

For example, in the late 1970s, Jorge Renaud was serving 27 years in a Texas state prison when he somehow caught his head in the mechanical door to his cell. The incident almost severed his ear from his head. Renaud, now national criminal justice director of Latino Justice, a civil rights group, recalls that when he got to the infirmary, “an inmate literally stapled my ear together.”

Not exactly state-of-the-art care, by any measure.

Today, multiple medical organizations and correctional associations, including the National Commission on Correctional Health Care and the American Diabetes Association, have issued standards for health care for the more than 2 million people in federal, state, and local correctional settings.

But those standards are entirely voluntary.

The predictable result is that the level of care varies widely from state to state, county to county, and facility to facility.