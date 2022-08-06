Rural Living Means Planning Ahead for Your Health Care

Many of the things that make rural living appealing to some – the remoteness, the absence of crowds, the simplicity – can make health care more difficult. Choices for doctors may be limited and health care facilities can be miles away. For some care, you may need to plan days or more in advance.

So while it’s always a good idea to look ahead for your health care needs, it can be especially important in a rural community.

“It’s better to establish care before you need it,” says Kevin Bennett, director for the Center for Rural and Primary Healthcare, University of South Carolina School of Medicine.

It’s not just about the aggravation of having to rush to find a doctor and get an appointment when you suddenly find that you need one, Bennett says. It’s also that in remote areas, a lack of health care planning is far more likely to result in bad health outcomes.

“People delay care. They don’t get the necessary care – primary or preventive – and then it becomes an issue,” he says.

As a basic rule of thumb, Bennett says if your distance from basic necessities like groceries require you to plan in advance, you probably need a plan for health care issues as well.