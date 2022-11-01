Prices for medications may be very different from pharmacy to pharmacy, even within the same ZIP code. So you may be able to save money on your medicines by shopping around for the best price. “Prescription and over-the-counter medication prices vary, depending on where you go,” says Kyle Manera, the chief operating officer of Co-Immunity, an organization in Wichita, KS, for people with chronic illnesses. Even if you use insurance, your out-of-pocket cost may differ, depending on where and how you buy your medications.

Are All Pharmacies the Same? Every pharmacy, whether it's local, a chain, or a mail-order or online operation, has its own markup on drugs. Prices differ, based on their markup, the brand of the medication, and how much you order. Your insurance plan may require you to use its "preferred" pharmacy. That's a pharmacy your insurance company has an agreement with. If you use this pharmacy, you may have a lower copay for medications. But even if you have insurance that covers medications, you may be able to find a lower price by shopping around.