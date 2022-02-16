America’s senior population has grown by 34.2% in the last 10 years, and today about 54 million Americans are 65-plus.

If you’re in this group, you may take four or more medications, see as many as five doctors each year, and have at least one chronic health condition. You may also feel that your doctors and nurses often don’t listen to your preferences or fully include you in decisions about your own care.

According to a 2015 Journal of General Internal Medicine study of more than 16,000 older adults, one in five said they experienced age discrimination from their doctors or during hospital visits. Almost 6% of older adults said they faced age discrimination frequently, and their health worsened over the next 4 years.

“We must recognize that the way we manage the health care of elderly patients is not the same as how we manage 30- or 40-year-olds. We are not talking to our patients enough about what matters to them. We are getting better at managing their medications, but we don’t do as well at taking them off their medications. We don’t focus enough on their risk of falls,” says John Whyte, MD, WebMD’s chief medical officer.

Whyte recently played a key role in developing Age-Friendly Health Systems (AFHS), a new approach to care for older adults developed by the John A. Hartford Foundation and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, in partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Catholic Health Association of the United States. Doctors, nurses, and other health care providers who treat older people need to be better listeners, he says. “We need to ask what matters to our older patients. It’s a simple question, but it needs to be asked in an explicit way by each physician. We need to change how we approach treatment of our elderly patients.”