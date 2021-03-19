When you have diabetes, you may use a blood glucose test to check the level of your blood glucose, or blood sugar. If you take insulin, you may use a blood glucose tester, or glucometer, a few times a day. If you take non-insulin medication, you may only need an A1c test, which is done at your doctor’s office, every 3-6 months. An A1c test is a blood test that shows your doctor the average of your blood glucose levels over 3 months.

Blood Glucose Tests as You Age As you get older, your doctor may change how you monitor your blood sugar. “The targets your doctor wants you to aim for may change based on your age or other health factors,” says Patrice Conrad, a senior diabetes specialist at Priority Health in Grand Rapids, MI. “Older patients are at a higher risk of having low blood glucose with certain medications, such as insulin and sulfonylureas,” says Jocelyne Karam, MD, director of the Division of Endocrinology at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. You may also have a higher risk of low blood glucose if you have certain conditions, like kidney, liver, or heart problems, or if your appetite gets smaller. To prevent low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, your doctor will want you to monitor your levels closely with a blood glucose test.

What Blood Glucose Tests Do Your blood glucose levels go up and down throughout the day. They may rise after you eat, then fall after you go a long time without eating. Your doctor will give you a target range for your blood glucose level. If it goes too low, you can have problems functioning and thinking well. If they go too high, it may cause problems for your body over time. By using a glucometer, you can check your levels and make adjustments to keep them in a healthy range.