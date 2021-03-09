Boosting your strength has other health benefits. It helps you build stronger bones, manage your weight, sharpen your thinking, manage conditions like arthritis , diabetes , back pain , and heart disease , and improve your quality of life.

As you age, you lose lean muscle mass. You may have less energy and be less active. Bodybuilding can reverse the process, helping you build muscle mass and have more energy.

Is Bodybuilding Safe Over 50?

Even if you’ve never done it before, you can start bodybuilding now. “You can get in shape at any age if you live an active lifestyle and are in good health,” says personal trainer Warren Gendel, winner of the Mr. Santa Barbara 1992 NPC bodybuilding contest and owner of Well-Fit by Warren, a company focused on fitness for men over 50.

Bracha Goetz, a children’s author from Baltimore, started at age 60. “I started lifting weights to keep my muscles strong and to prevent osteoporosis, which my mother and older sister had.”

Lifting weights is now part of Goetz’s routine and she feels stronger and healthier. “Our bodies were designed to move, so it’s a pleasure to do, especially to music. Now I actually have stronger muscles than I ever had when I was younger,” she says.

If you’re not active now or if you have a chronic health condition, talk to your doctor. They can help you decide if bodybuilding is right for you.