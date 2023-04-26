Some medical facilities still limit visitors, so your family or caregivers may have to wait outside. But they can still be involved in your visits, says Alexis Halpern, MD, a geriatric emergency medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Your doctor can call or video chat with your family so they’re updated and included in decision-making.

Here are some things you can expect:

Doctors’ offices still have safety protocols in place to protect patients and staff from COVID-19.

“The restrictions that have been lifted don’t apply to health care settings,” Rabinowitz says. Safety protocols like masking and social distancing are still in place in medical settings like hospitals and nursing homes.

Even though COVID-19 guidelines have led to changes in safety restrictions, health care facilities still have a high level of requirement and protections, says Marc Rabinowitz, MD, who specializes in internal medicine in Bucks County, PA.

COVID-19 has changed the way we do everything -- especially when it comes to doctor visits. Older adults have a higher risk of complications from the coronavirus, so it’s best to avoid unnecessary exposure. But sometimes you need to see the doctor in person. And what if you have to go to the hospital? We asked experts for what to expect and how to get the best care, now that some restrictions have been lifted.

At the Hospital “Please do not stay home because you’re afraid you’ll be exposed or catch coronavirus while you’re at the hospital,” Halpern says. Hospitals have protocols in place to protect you from getting sick. Many new safety protocols from the beginning of the pandemic are still in place, along with some new ones.

Here’s what you can expect: Doctors and staff wear personal protective equipment like masks, face shields, and gloves.

Masks may be required.

Visitors may be limited.

You may have to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

You may be tested for COVID-19.

You may have a temperature and symptom screening when you arrive. Hospitals are as safe as ever, if not more. Don’t avoid them if you need care. Get help right away if you have severe chest pain, shortness of breath, weakness on one side, or can’t speak clearly. They’re signs of heart attack or stroke, which need immediate attention.

A Rise in Telemedicine Many doctors now use telemedicine, which is also called telehealth. That means instead of going to your doctor’s office, you talk at a distance, on your phone, iPad, or computer, on video platforms like Zoom, FaceTime, Skype, and WhatsApp. Telemedicine is safe and convenient. You can check in with your doctor or get answers to questions without leaving home. Your family can be involved, even if they’re far away. It’s covered by Medicare and commercial insurance. Protocols may vary based on the state you live in.