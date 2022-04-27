Not long after Debbie McClure was diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, an immune system disorder that causes dry mouth, she sat down to a roast beef dinner. She was still adjusting to her condition. So she didn’t fully realize how not having enough saliva, which helps move food from the mouth and down the throat, would make it hard to swallow, especially with dry foods -- like her overcooked roast beef.

“I attempted to swallow a bite, but it lodged in my throat,” says McClure, a writer based in Ontario, Canada. She grabbed a glass of water and, sip by sip, she was able to dislodge the piece of meat.

When a medical condition creates problems with chewing or swallowing, the simple act of eating can become anything but. Pain in the mouth, stiffness or discomfort in the jaw muscles, or problems with your teeth can make it tough to chew solid foods. A condition called dysphagia can create a delay in the swallowing process in either your throat or what’s known as the pharynx (the digestive tube between the esophagus and mouth) that might also make it hard for you to swallow without coughing or choking.