Having hip pain as you age is more common than you think. About 50% of older adults say they have hip or knee pain . Luckily, there are things you can do to feel better.

What Causes Hip Pain?

Hip pain can be caused by arthritis, injuries, pinched nerves, or other causes, like cancer. Where you’re having hip pain can help pinpoint the cause. Chances are, you’ll feel it in the inside of your hip or your groin. If you have pain near your upper thigh, the outside of your hip, or the outer part of your buttocks, the pain is probably because of another issue within the ligaments, muscles, tendons, or other tissues near your hip.

Roy I. Davidovitch, MD, the Julia Koch associate professor of orthopedic surgery at NYU Langone Health, says inflammation around the hip isn’t uncommon. It often has to do with “altered gait mechanics,” or how you move.

“The most common thing that happens when you get older is you can get inflamed bursa,” Davidovitch says. If you have inflammation in your hip’s bursae, you’ll probably feel it when you move.

“When they start to walk, it could irritate the bursa because of that imbalance, and that’s usually the type of hip pain that’s tender to the touch,” he says. “People feel that when they’re walking, but also, they can push on the pain, and it’s right on the side of the hip. It’s actually the bump on the side of the hip that most people call my hip.”

Davidovitch said hip joint pain is usually in the groin, the place where your lower abdomen and your upper thigh meet. Although there are plenty of reasons your hip might be hurting, osteoarthritis of the hip could be the answer. It’s pretty common as you age.

“It can hurt with sitting, sleeping, walking, and it’s not the kind of pain that you can push on or touch. It’s deeper inside. I’ve heard my patients describe it as like a toothache,” he says.