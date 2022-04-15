It was just after surgery for diverticular disease, and Greg Saggio, 48, was feeling good. That night he was already walking around. By the next morning, he started to eat.

But then he went home and -- ignoring his doctor's advice -- went right back to work. Just 1 week after surgery, he was commuting 50 minutes twice a day, wearing business suits that restricted his movement, and eating large meals.

His attempt to quickly get his groove back was a big mistake. Saggio was socked with pain, discomfort, and diarrhea -- and had to press the restart button on his recovery.

As a general surgeon and assistant professor at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine, Saggio knows he made a classic post-surgery mistake. He pushed too fast after he left the hospital.

"You think you can do everything," he says. "You think you're better than you are, you eat too much too quickly, you go up steps too fast, you go out and drive, and you get bounced around."

Keep your own recovery on track and avoid these costly mistakes.