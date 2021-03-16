How to Keep Your Bones Strong as You Age

As you age, you may worry about health conditions such as heart disease or cancer. But there’s one that should be front and center on your radar: osteoporosis, a disease that weakens your bones.

Half of all women and a quarter of all men over the age of 50 will break a bone at some point due to osteoporosis. Yet there’s a lot you can do to protect your bones, even later in life, says Andrea Singer, MD, clinical director of the National Osteoporosis Foundation.

“As you age, you begin to lose more bone than you form, which raises the risk of osteoporosis,” she says. “But you can slow down that rate of bone loss if you take certain preventative steps.”

This is particularly important for women, as they can lose up to 20% of their bone density in the first 5 to 7 years after menopause.

These steps can help you keep your bones strong and healthy.