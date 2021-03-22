What to Know About Suicide Rates in Older Adults

Every year, suicide prevention specialist Julie Rickard looks at the research on suicide rates and decides where her organization will put its time and money. For the last 2 years, Rickard, who runs the National Center for Suicide Survivors, has focused on two key groups of people: teens and senior citizens.

You’ve probably heard about the increasing rates of suicide among adolescents and teens, but you probably haven’t heard that rates are going up in older adults too. And this is a population that already loses a lot of people to suicide.

“Older adults are about 12% of the population but make up about 18% of the suicides,” says Jerry Reed, PhD, senior vice president for practice leadership at the Education Development Center, an organization that runs suicide prevention programs nationwide.

One reason the numbers are so high is that older adults, especially men, have a much higher death rate than other groups. One in 4 seniors who attempt to kill themselves will die, compared to 1 in 200 youths.

That’s because they often have access to some of the most lethal means: firearms and medication. “51% of all completed suicides are with a firearm,” Reed says. “With older adults, that number rises to about 70%.”

“When they make a tragic decision, they tend to follow through with it,” Reed says. “Yet we hear so little about it.”