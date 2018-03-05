Sex Still Matters to Many Seniors, Survey Finds

THURSDAY, May 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If you think seniors abandon their sex lives as the physical woes of aging descend upon them, a new survey suggests otherwise.

The reality is that 40 percent of older Americans still have sex, while 54 percent of older couples still do it, according to a new poll from the University of Michigan.

Even more couples -- 61 percent -- say that sex matters for their quality of life. Luckily, 73 percent of those aged 65 to 80 are satisfied with their sex lives.

To older folks, those numbers might not sound so surprising, said Erica Solway, co-associate director of the university's National Poll on Healthy Aging, published May 3. But, she added, the results might be eye-opening to younger people who think aging spells the end of romance.

"Sex is still an important part of many older adults' lives," said Solway.

In fact, sex can sometimes get better with age, said psychologist Rachel Needle, of the Center for Marital and Sexual Health of South Florida, in West Palm Beach.

For one, she said, women past menopause do not have to worry about pregnancy anymore.

And with age, Needle said, some people feel "more comfortable in their own bodies" and more confident in asking for what they need sexually.

Of course, people vary. In the poll, some seniors were more interested in sex, or were more active, than others.

In general, men beat women on both fronts: Half of men said they were "very" or "extremely" interested in sex, versus 12 percent of women. Just over half of men were sexually active, compared with 31 percent of women, the survey found.

That might be, in part, because men were more likely to have a partner, Solway said. Whereas 73 percent of men were in a relationship, only 60 percent of women were.

Similarly, older adults in good physical health were more sexually active: Of all people who described their health as "good" to "excellent," 45 percent were sexually active, versus 22 percent of those who rated their health as "fair" to "poor."