What Is a 'Good Death'?

June 19, 2018 -- When Beth Cook's cancer returned in 2014 after 20 years of remission, she made an instant choice: no chemotherapy, radiation, or other life-altering treatments that could only stave off the inevitable.

She told her husband so much in the same breath as informing him the cancer was back, after what was supposed to be a routine visit to the doctor.

"She made a decision to say, 'I'm not going back through that again. I want quality of life, not quantity,' " says her husband, David Cook, of Tennessee. "And we were given almost 3 more years."

They traveled the country, spent a final Christmas with the children and grandchildren, and when she died at the age of 65 on Dec. 29, 2016, it was peaceful, at home, with Beth secure in her faith she was going to a better place. It was, says her widower, a "good death."

"I thought a lot about those two words. I think to understand death, you have to understand the life of the person. For her, she was not scared of death," he says.

It's a concept more Americans, from the elderly to the terminally ill to the doctors who care for them, are embracing. Eight states have passed laws allowing doctor-assisted suicide, although a judge recently overturned California’s 3-year-old law. Conversations about death, once taboo, are now held around the world at so-called Death Cafes. Before former first lady Barbara Bush in April, she received support on social media when she decided to forgo further medical treatments.

After all, at no point in history have people lived as well as Americans today. So, more people are asking: Why shouldn't we focus on the quality of our death as well?