Rising Rx Costs Creating Tough Choices for Seniors

WEDNESDAY, May 22, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A solid minority of senior citizens still struggles to afford their prescription medications, a new government report shows.

About 5% of adults 65 and older don't take their medication as prescribed to cut costs, according to survey data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And nearly 1 in 5 seniors has asked a doctor to switch them to a cheaper medication, the survey showed.

"It could be they skipped medication they couldn't afford, they took less medication than prescribed, or they delayed filling a prescription," said lead author Robin Cohen, a CDC statistician.

While that reflects rising drug costs, it also shows that seniors are willing to be smart consumers when it comes to their health care, said Judith Beizer, a clinical professor of pharmacy at St. John's University in New York City.

"I'm glad to see there are people who are asking their doctor for a lower-cost medication, because they are aware that there are alternatives," she said. "I always tell patients to not be afraid to ask their doctor if there is an alternative that would have the same effect at a lower cost."

Drug costs continue to rise in the United States, and not just because of high price tags slapped on new, cutting-edge medicines.

Drug companies also have been steadily hiking prices on older brand-name drugs, outpacing the nation's overall rate of inflation nearly fivefold between 2005 and 2016, according to a recent study published in the journal Health Affairs.

To see how seniors are dealing with these costs, CDC researchers turned to data from the agency's longstanding National Health Interview Survey.

Researchers found that 86% of seniors 65 and older had been prescribed medication within the past 12 months.

Of those, about 1 in every 20 couldn't afford to take their medication as prescribed.

"I'm actually surprised that the percentage who did not take their medications as prescribed was so low," Beizer said. "I would have expected that to have been higher."