Jimmy Carter Recovering in Hospital From Fall

Oct. 22, 2019 -- Former President Jimmy Carter, 95, is recovering from a minor pelvis fracture after he fell at his home in Plains, GA.

Carter was admitted Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, according to a news release from the Carter Center.

“He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home,” the release says.

It’s the second fall Carter has had in recent weeks. Earlier in October, he needed 14 stitches above his eye after falling and hitting his head at home. After the fall, Carter went to Nashville to take part in the 36th Carter Work Project with Habitat for Humanity.

He also fell at his home earlier in 2019, breaking his hip.

In 2015, Carter received treatment for liver cancer and melanoma that had spread to his brain.

Carter, known for his humanitarian work, has continued to keep an active schedule.

"We've cut back in the last few months. I'm 92, he's 95, and we thought it was time to stop working steadily all day every day," his wife, Rosalynn Carter, told reporters earlier this month. She said they keep a busy schedule, traveling to Atlanta monthly to spend time at the Carter Center.

"I'll stop when I have to. But I won't stop until I have to," Jimmy Carter told CNN.