Oct. 10, 2022 – When the time came for Ginny Erickson-Ebben’s elderly mother to move into a senior living facility in 2018, the entire family agreed the best place was near Erickson-Ebben. The weather was warm where she lived in Texas, and Erickson-Ebben lived just a mile down the road from the facility. She also had the time to help with her mother’s care. While happily and willingly taking on those duties, she didn’t realize what a big job she'd signed up for.

Ebben did have physical help from a caretaker at the facility, but she was not authorized to manage medications – Erickson-Ebben's mother took 20. Even for a bright, middle-aged woman like Erickson-Ebben, the medication management was a complicated task.

“I was ignorant of how overwhelming the job would be,” Erickson-Ebben admits. “There was a nurse at the senior living facility who stopped in once a day to check on my mother, but otherwise the job fell to me, and it was stressful.”