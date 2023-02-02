There's Been a Big Decline in the Rate of Americans Hit by Disability

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study delivers some great news to older Americans, something many likely already realize in their daily lives.

The prevalence of disabilities among seniors is down sharply from what it was just a decade before, researchers say.

Fewer older adults have limitations in the activities that are an important part of daily life, from climbing stairs or walking without difficulty to dressing and bathing.



“Our findings suggest millions more Americans are remaining disability-free and therefore could feasibly stay in their homes well into their 80s and 90s,” said study author Esme Fuller-Thomson, director of the University of Toronto’s Institute for Life Course and Aging.

This study updates earlier information that seniors have been getting healthier since about the 1980s, she said.

“Certainly between 1980 and 2010, there were quite a few studies showing improvements over time,” Fuller-Thomson said. “So, we are just trying to see if it continues. And the good news is, yes, it does.”