June 20, 2023 – Older people taking daily low-dose aspirin have a 20% higher risk for developing anemia, new research shows.

The study, published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, examined hemoglobin concentrations among more than 19,000 healthy adults in the U.S. and Australia who were 65 and older.

Low levels of hemoglobin, an iron-rich protein in red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout the body, can lead to anemia, which is common in older people and can cause fatigue, a fast or irregular heartbeat, headaches, chest pain, and pounding or whooshing sounds in the ear. It can also worsen conditions such as congestive heart failure, cognitive impairment, and depression in people 65 and older.

“We knew from large clinical trials, including our … trial, that daily low-dose aspirin increased the risk of clinically significant bleeding,” said Zoe McQuilten, MBBS, PhD, a hematologist at Monash University in Australia and lead author on the study. “From our study we found that low-dose aspirin also increased the risk of anemia during the trial, and this was most likely due to bleeding that was not clinically apparent.”