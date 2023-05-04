May 4, 2023 – Did you know that atrial fibrillation – better known as AFib – is the most common type of heart rhythm disorder, and that by 2030, it’s estimated that about 12.1 million Americans will have it?

The CDC estimates that over 454,000 people are hospitalized with AFib every year and that about 158,000 patients die annually from the disorder. If left untreated, AFib doubles your risk of heart-related death and increases your risk of stroke fivefold, according to the American Heart Association.

With AFib, your heart will either beat too slowly, too quickly, or in an irregular pattern.

“AFib originates from the heart’s upper chambers, mostly from the left atrium,” explained Jorge E. Romero, MD, director of arrhythmia and electrophysiology research and associate director of the ventricular arrhythmia program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Heart and Vascular Center in Boston.

“Blood won’t flow properly from those upper chambers to the lower chambers of your heart," which can result in short bouts of heart arrhythmia, or arrhythmia that becomes a permanent problem, said Romero, who is also a faculty member at Harvard Medical School.