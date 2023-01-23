If you have heart failure, the right treatment can make all the difference in improving your symptoms and extending your life. Treatments range from lifestyle changes like cutting back on salt to a heart transplant for the most serious cases of heart failure.

In the U.S., heart failure is more common among Black and Hispanic people than among white people. Black people are more likely to have heart failure at a younger age and lose their lives to the disease. Kelly McCants, MD, a cardiologist with Norton Healthcare in Louisville, KY, calls it the “40/40 club.”

“Forty percent of heart failure diagnoses in our hospital happen in African Americans under the age of 40.” McCants says this startling statistic is similar to heart failure rates in other big cities with large Black populations.

Besides these health challenges, Black and Latino people face major hurdles to getting treatment for heart failure. Research shows these groups are less likely to get:

Care from a cardiologist when they’re in the hospital and critically ill from heart failure

Advanced heart failure therapies like a heart transplant

A doctor’s referral for a cardiac rehabilitation program

Surgery to implant cardiac devices

The reasons for these health disparities are complex. Things like your health insurance status, bias in the health care system, and lack of representation in clinical research all play a role. Addressing these barriers can help Black and Hispanic people gain equal access to treatment.