How Social Factors Affect Heart Failure Heart failure hits Black and Hispanic communities hardest. It’s clear now that social factors play a huge role -- and that they can also be part of the solution. “The things that influence people’s lives outside of the clinic matter just as much as, if not more than, the medications and procedures in the doctor’s office,” says Nilay S. Shah, MD, MPH, assistant professor of medicine and preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Social Factors That Affect HF Risk Social factors “are the circumstances that we’re born into or in which we live, work, play, worship, and carry out our day-to-day activities,” says Sabra Lewsey, MD, MPH, a cardiologist specializing in heart failure at Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Those circumstances are primarily determined by economic stability, social and educational opportunities, and personal and community resources.” Many different social factors help explain the higher risk of HF in Black and Hispanic communities. Some of them are: Low income. Black and Hispanic families are twice as likely as white households to live below poverty level.