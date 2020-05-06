May 6, 2020 -- The FDA has approved a new use for the drug dapagliflozin (Farxiga) -- to reduce the risk of a hospital stay or death in people who have a type of heart failure.

People with heart failure are more likely to get complications and early death, even when they take other drugs for heart disease such as ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, and angiotensin receptor blockers.

Farxiga's new approval is to treat heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, which means the left ventricle, or lower chamber, of the heart is too weak to pump blood out to the body very well.

“Heart failure is a serious health condition that contributes to one in eight deaths in the U.S. and impacts nearly 6.5 million Americans,” Norman Stockbridge, MD, PhD, director of the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, says in a news release.

Farxiga belongs to a class of diabetes drugs called sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, which also includes canagliflozin (Invokana), empagliflozin (Jardiance), and ertugliflozin (Steglatro). All four drugs are already FDA-approved to treat type 2 diabetes. They lower blood sugar by stopping the kidneys from absorbing extra sugar in the urine back into the blood.

In October 2019, the FDA also approved Farxiga to reduce the risk of a hospital stay for heart failure in people with type 2 diabetes plus heart disease, or risks for heart disease.