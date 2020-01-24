Many Seniors With Heart Failure Take 10-plus Meds

By Cara Roberts Murez

TUESDAY, Oct. 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- When older people hospitalized for heart failure are sent home, they are often given a whopping 10 medications to take for a variety of conditions. But is this "polypharmacy" practice necessary, or does it just place a bigger burden on already frail patients?

It's not a question so much of the quantity of the medications, but whether the medications patients are taking are the right ones for them, said senior study author Dr. Parag Goyal, a geriatric cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City.

"It's not just that we're not starting the right medications, there may be situations where we're not stopping the wrong medications as well," Goyal said. "I think we need to look at the medication that older adults with heart failure take in a more holistic fashion."

For the study, Goyal's team examined the medical charts of 558 adults aged 65 and older who were hospitalized in the United States between 2003 and 2014.

When admitted, 84% of the patients were taking five or more medications and 42% were taking 10 or more. When discharged, those numbers had risen to 95% of patients prescribed five or more medications and 55% taking 10 or more. Most of the prescribed medicines were not for the patients' heart failure or heart conditions, the researchers said.

A larger medication burden increases the risk of adverse drug reactions, which could lead to patients ending up in the hospital, Goyal explained. It can also require more work for the patient, which can have an impact on quality of life.

"It's a big challenge," Goyal said. "How exactly do you reconcile the fact that a lot of these medications are meant to prevent events and to help patients feel better with the concept that as the number of medications rise, you might be negatively affecting these parameters?"

The study found that about 90% of older adults with heart failure have at least three other medical conditions. More than 60% have at least five other conditions.