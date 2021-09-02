Oct. 22, 2021 -- Exposure to air pollution and road traffic noise over several years may increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research from a large observational study.

The study examined more than 22,000 female nurses based in Denmark, aged 44 and older, over a period of 15 to 20 years to evaluate the impact of exposure to small particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, as well as road traffic noise.

The results showed that increased exposure to these pollutants after just 3 years was tied to a substantially increased risk of new heart failure

Former smokers and hypertensive patients were most susceptible to the negative effects of fine particulate matter, says Youn-Hee Lim, PhD, lead author of the study and an assistant professor in the Section of Environmental Health in the Department of Public Health at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

In fact, former smokers exposed to fine particulate matter for extended periods had a 72% higher risk for heart failure. They were not able to examine longer exposure to fine particulate matter, Lim says, "therefore, we can’t say which is the pivotal number of years where the heart failure risk starts to set in."