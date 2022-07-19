Hearts From Donors Who Had COVID Are Safe for Transplant

MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A person with heart failure in dire need of a new heart may have faced delays in getting one during the pandemic when potential donors tested positive for COVID-19.

As some centers began accepting these hearts for transplant anyway, data from a new study shows that hearts from COVID-19 positive donors may be as safe to transplant as those from someone without the virus.

"These findings suggest that we may be able to be more aggressive about accepting donors that are positive for COVID-19 when patients are in dire need of an organ for heart transplantation," said study author Samuel Kim, a third-year medical student at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles.

The study, to be presented at the American Heart Association's annual meeting Nov. 5-7 in Chicago, reviewed the cases of transplant recipients in the first 30 days after their surgery using the United Network for Organ Sharing database.