Sauna May Be as Good as Exercise for the Heart

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Jan. 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Relaxing in a hot sauna may not only feel good -- it might affect your heart and blood vessels in ways that are similar to moderate exercise.

That's the finding of a new study that tested the effects of a 30-minute sauna session. The researchers say their results may help explain why people who regularly use saunas tend to have a decreased risk for heart disease and even dementia.

On average, the study found, sauna users saw a drop in blood pressure and artery "stiffness" immediately after their heat bath. They also showed an increase in heart rate that was similar to the effect from moderate exercise.

It's not fully clear why, but the sauna heat is "one major factor," said researcher Tanjaniina Laukkanen, of the University of Eastern Finland, in Kuopio.

For one, heat generates sweating: "That's like a natural diuretic effect -- lowering blood pressure and decreasing the work load of the heart," Laukkanen explained.

On top of that, the researcher added, saunas simply help people relax.

The study, which involved 102 middle-aged adults, was conducted in Finland -- where "sauna bathing" originated and remains ubiquitous.

In a study last year, Laukkanen's team found that men who often used saunas had lower rates of heart disease and Alzheimer's disease than did those who used saunas less often.

But that did not prove the sauna sessions deserved the credit.

Both heart disease and dementia share some common risk factors, such as high blood pressure. "Both the heart and the brain need good blood vessel function," Laukkanen said.

So the goal in the current study was to see whether a sauna session had positive effects on blood vessel and heart function.

The researchers recruited 102 people in their 40s and 50s who did not have heart disease but did have risk factors for it, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or obesity.

Each participant had a single sauna session in the traditional Finnish style -- dry heat that topped 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

On average, the study found, sauna users' blood pressure dropped by seven points and their arteries became more "elastic" (based on non-invasive tests).