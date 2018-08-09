New Triple-Combo Pill Aids Blood Pressure: Study

TUESDAY, Aug. 14, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A low-dose three-in-one combination pill controls blood pressure more effectively than the regular medications people take, according to data from a new clinical trial.

About 70 percent of patients with mild-to-moderate high blood pressure who were given the "Triple Pill" reached their target blood pressure goal of 140/90 or less within six months, compared with 55 percent of people who were taking one or two separate blood pressure medications.

Overall, people on the Triple Pill achieved an average blood pressure of 125/76, compared with 134/81 for people receiving standard care for high blood pressure (hypertension), the Australian researchers reported.

"It's estimated more than a billion people globally suffer from high blood pressure, with the vast majority having poorly controlled blood pressure," said lead study author Ruth Webster, head of research programs at the George Institute for Global Health in Newtown. "Our results could help millions of people globally reduce their blood pressure and reduce their risk of heart attack or stroke."

Target blood pressure for people in the United States is now 130/80, according to the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology.

The heart health associations brought the target down from 140/90 following research showing that people in the 130-139 range carry a doubled risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure and kidney failure.

People with high blood pressure very often need to take multiple drugs to bring their pressure down to safe levels, said Dr. Vincent Bufalino, a spokesman for the American Heart Association.

"In my cardiology practice, I would say it's the rare person who's on a single drug -- 80 percent of folks are on multiple drugs, two or three," said Bufalino, senior vice president of the Advocate Cardiovascular Institute in Naperville, Ill.

A combination therapy with low doses of medication has great potential because it provides the most bang for the buck while reducing the risk of side effects, said Dr. Mark Huffman, an associate professor of preventive medicine and cardiology with Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago.