THURSDAY, Aug. 22, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Imagine a single pill loaded with a battery of heart medications that you take once a day to cut your chances of heart attack, stroke and heart failure.

A new clinical trial has turned that idea into reality.

The "polypill" reduced the risk of life-threatening heart health problems by more than one-third during a five-year period in a group of more than 3,400 people aged 50 to 75.

What's more, the risk decreased by more than half when researchers narrowed their focus to just participants who faithfully took the pill as directed.

The polypill in the study contained two common blood pressure drugs, a cholesterol-lowering statin and aspirin, the researchers said.

"The results of our study suggest that the polypill is effective in preventing cardiovascular disease," said researcher Tom Marshall, a professor of public health and primary care with the University of Birmingham, in England. "This suggests that it should be considered as part of a strategy to prevent cardiovascular disease."

However, this one-size-fits-all approach to heart disease prevention likely would work better in less-developed countries than the United States, said Dr. Ron Blankstein. He's an associate physician of preventive cardiology with Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

U.S. patients often are reluctant to take cholesterol or blood pressure drugs, even after risk assessments are used to dial in the specific medications that would best protect their health, Blankstein noted. A single pill loaded with meds might be even less appealing.

"It's something I could see as a combination that's offered and available in the U.S., but whether that would change adherence or if the patients would find it that much more attractive to be on such a combination is still uncertain," Blankstein said. "I think this is an approach that is going to work well in a low- to middle-income country, in a rural population."

Heart patients aren't very good at sticking with the medications they've been prescribed, the study authors said in background notes. About one-third of patients stop taking their meds as early as 90 days after having a heart attack.