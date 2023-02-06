Feb. 22, 2023 – It was week 17 of what should have been a typical Monday Night Football showdown featuring the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. But Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins may ultimately have been a game changer – not only for football, but for heart disease disparities in the U.S. as well.

Hamlin, 24, who had sudden cardiac arrest after getting hit in the chest by Higgins’s right shoulder during the first quarter of the Jan. 2 matchup, was down for roughly 19 minutes while first responders did cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to restart his heart. The incident – which has focused attention on a rare condition (commotio cordis) and the importance of public action – may also be a turning point for a community that has long been in the spotlight for having poor heart health: Black Americans.

“Even though we’ve made tremendous progress in reducing the burden of heart attack and stroke, we need a different approach to get everyone’s attention,” says Clyde Yancy, MD, chief of cardiology and vice dean for diversity and inclusion at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, and past president of the American Heart Association.