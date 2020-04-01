FDA Requests Zantac Be Pulled From the Market

April 1, 2020 -- Six months after independent testing first raised the possibility that popular heartburn drug ranitidine (Zantac) might break down into the powerful carcinogen n-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), the FDA has asked for the removal of all ranitidine products from the market. If you’re taking it now, stop.

“The agency has determined that the impurity in some ranitidine products increases over time when stored at higher than room temperatures and may result in consumer exposure to unacceptable levels of this impurity,” the FDA said in the announcement.

The agency doesn’t have mandatory recall authority, which is why this is only a request, Janet Woodcock, MD, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a media briefing. But given the safety issues, they anticipate full cooperation.

For those who rely on ranitidine to treat their heartburn, the agency suggests several alternatives. “To date, the FDA’s testing has not found NDMA in famotidine (Pepcid), cimetidine (Tagamet), esomeprazole (Nexium), lansoprazole (Prevacid) or omeprazole (Prilosec),” the announcement said.