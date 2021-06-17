Heartburn Drug & Cancer: Does the Link Hold?

June 21, 2021 -- In 2016, researchers had some very bad news for anyone taking antacids. They found that healthy men and women who took a normal dose of the heartburn medicine ranitidine, often known by the brand name Zantac, had extremely high levels of a chemical known as NDMA, a probable cancer-causing substance.

NDMA levels in their urine increased by 400-fold after taking a dose of the antacid, the researchers found. Their research and that of others set off a cascade of events that eventually led to the FDA requesting the recall of Zantac and its many generic versions in April 2020.

Now, however, the co-authors of that paper have asked the journal, Carcinogenesis, to retract that paper, and the journal has. In the retraction notice, the journal editors said that ''the authors have informed the journal that their NDMA measurements are not reliable." The problem has to do with the method they used to measure the NDMA levels. They found levels of NDMA as high as 47,600 nanograms -- much higher than the 96 milligrams the FDA says is an acceptable daily level of NDMA from a drug.

Could this new wrinkle mean a return of ranitidine, a best-selling drug since the FDA approved it as Zantac in 1983? Sales of Zantac (not including several generic versions of ranitidine) topped $136 million in 2019, according to Statista. The drug works by reducing acid production in the stomach. Besides heartburn, it was used to treat ulcers and throat and stomach problems.

And what effect might this have on the lawsuits of thousands of people who say the medication gave them cancer or that they wouldn't have used it had they known about the potential risk?

Medical experts interviewed by WebMD concur that the drug won't return to market. (Zantac 360, now on the market, has famotidine as its active ingredient, the same as in Pepcid.)

Attorneys involved in the litigation agree and say the lawsuit efforts will proceed on schedule. One attorney predicts a payout that will surpass the nearly $11 billion settlement he helped win for cancer-causing claims against the weed killer Roundup.