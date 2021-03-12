Updated ACG GERD Guideline Addresses Increased Scrutiny of PPI Therapy

Dec. 3, 2021 -- For the first time since 2013, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) has issued updated evidence-based recommendations and practical guidance on the evaluation and management of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), including pharmacologic, lifestyle, surgical, and endoscopic management.

Over the past 8 years, understanding of the varied presentations of GERD, enhancements in diagnostic testing, and approach to patient management have evolved, and there has been closer scrutiny of proton pump inhibitor (PPI) therapy and its potential side effects, the guideline authors say.

While PPIs remain the "medical treatment of choice" for GERD, multiple studies have raised questions about adverse events, they note.

"We now know a lot more about PPI adverse events in the sense that we have another 8 years of experience" since the 2013 guideline, says first author Philip O. Katz, MD, professor of medicine and director of motility laboratories at Weill Cornell Medicine, New York City.

This update emphasizes the importance of making an accurate diagnosis and recommends PPI therapy "when patients really have GERD and are being careful to use the lowest effective dose," Katz says.

The guideline was published online November 22 in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.