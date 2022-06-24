Oct. 27, 2022 -- Adults who have chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and their primary care doctors may not know they need to be screened for a condition called Barrett’s esophagus, a precursor to cancer of the esophagus.

People with GERD are at risk for Barrett’s and cancer of the esophagus. Yet in a survey of 472 adults with GERD, only 13% had ever been advised by their doctor to undergo screening endoscopy and even fewer actually had the imaging test.

“These results make it clear that screening is rarely done,” says Jennifer Kolb, MD, with UCLA School of Medicine, who worked on the survey.

About 20% of people in the United States have GERD, which happens when stomach acid repeatedly flows back into the esophagus, the tube connecting the mouth and stomach. This backflow (acid reflux) can irritate the lining of the esophagus.

People with GERD may have heartburn, a burning sensation in the back of the throat, chronic cough, laryngitis, and nausea.