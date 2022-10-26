More than 2 million people in the United States live with hepatitis C. Many of them haven't been treated and are at risk for cirrhosis, liver failure, and other complications of the disease, even though new and better medications have made treatment easier and safer than ever before.

Most people don't ignore their hep C. They're unaware of it. Over half of those who have been infected don't know they have the virus.

"The most common reason why someone isn't getting treated is that they're not diagnosed," says Norah Terrault, MD, professor of medicine and chief of the Division of GI and Liver at Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California.

Hepatitis C is a silent disease that usually doesn't cause symptoms until its late stages, Terrault says. That's why the CDC recommends that everyone ages 18 and older get tested at least once in their lifetime.

Testing is especially important for people who are at higher risk for hep C because they share needles, they have HIV, or they had an organ transplant or blood transfusion in the past. It's also important for pregnant women, who can pass the infection to their unborn baby.