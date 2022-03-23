Who Should Be Allowed to Donate Blood?

At the height of the pre-Delta variant COVID-19 pandemic, Stephen Rawlings, MD, PhD, was doing HIV and SARS-CoV-2 research when a pair of men, a couple, came to him. Both of them had had COVID-19. Both wanted to donate convalescent plasma or otherwise contribute to stopping the virus. Rawlings had to tell them no.

For Rawlings and his principal investigator (PI), it was a bizarre moment.

“Here the PI was a gay man, I was a gay man, and there were these two men – and all of us couldn’t donate,” Rawlings said. “But we were still, in our own way, forging better science.”

In this case, the would-be volunteers were able to contribute antibodies, not whole blood – that is, blood that hasn’t yet been divided into its component parts, such as platelets and plasma. That’s because since the early HIV epidemic, gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (MSM) could not donate whole blood. At first, it was ever, even if they’d had sex with one man in 1978 and never again. In 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed gay men to give blood if they’d been abstinent for 12 months. And then, in 2020, considering the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the blood supply, the FDA changed the policy again to reduce the abstinence interval to 3 months.

Many, including officials at the White House, have recently argued that the current blood donation policy is out of date and unscientific. But what might a more science-based blood donation policy look like?