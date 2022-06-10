If you’re living with HIV and are thinking about having kids – you can. With the right care and medication, people living with HIV can have healthy pregnancies and children, without transmitting HIV to a partner or child.

“We’ve come to a place where we have really wonderful medications and medical advances that advocates of the past have fought hard to get us,” says Monica Hahn, MD, an HIV specialist and associate clinical professor of family and community medicine at UCSF School of Medicine.

“Now if you can consistently take your medicines, you can have essentially a normal and healthy pregnancy, delivery, and baby – a baby free of HIV,” she says. “We can essentially guarantee that.”

If you’re planning to get pregnant and you and/or your partner have HIV, talk with your HIV doctor to make sure your treatment is on track. And if you do get pregnant, tell your HIV doctor right away. This is part of making sure that you and your baby will be healthy.