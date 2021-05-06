HIV: Getting Past the Fear

Nearly 1.2 million people in the U.S. live with HIV. But research shows that more than 160,000 of them are not aware of their status. According to the CDC, nearly 40% of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who don’t know they have the virus. For many, there are several reasons that may hold them back from getting a test. Fear of death, stigma, and being discriminated against or judged negatively in the event of a positive test are some of them. But getting a test is the first step to knowing your status. That’s important information that helps you take charge of your health and prevent the viral infection that can cause AIDS.

Denial Plays a Part For Kelly Gluckman of Seattle, HIV was the last thing on her mind when she stopped using condoms with her partner without getting tested for the virus first nearly 11 years ago. “I knew that that wasn't the smartest decision,” reflects Gluckman, 34.

Continued She was 23 at the time, and even though she knew about HIV testing through comprehensive sex education in school, she says as a “white, straight female,” she just never saw herself at risk for HIV. But after about 6 months of unprotected sex, Gluckman and her partner decided to get tested to rule out HIV as a precaution. “We both tested positive on Oct. 25, 2010. We were both pretty devastated,” Gluckman says. “The immediate thought was, ‘Oh my God, I'm going to die.’ That really was the first thought. I faced mortality, because ‘HIV turns into AIDS and then you die.’ That's just what had been drilled into me from what I saw in the media, and from what I learned about in school,” Gluckman says. When she thinks back to it, Gluckman says denial played a role in the hesitation at getting a test. “For 3 of those 6 months, we would talk about going and getting tested and then we just wouldn't do it,” Gluckman says.