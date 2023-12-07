Antiretroviral therapy (ART) can keep you healthy. And weight gain can be a sign your treatment is working. But it’s possible for people to pack on too many pounds when they’re in treatment for HIV. That could lead to excess weight, obesity, or other health problems. That might leave you wondering about the safest way to lose weight.

John Koethe, MD, assistant professor in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University, says there’s ongoing research into this kind of treatment-related weight gain. He says researchers are trying to figure out the best drug regimens to counter the effects. But we don’t have answers yet.

For now, Koethe says the weight loss guidelines for people with HIV and treatment-related weight gain are the same as those for anyone else. “The mainstay being high fiber, low fat, and portion control, along with adequate exercise,” he says.

Studies show that a balanced diet, along with physical activity, can be good for people with HIV. So talk to your doctor about your weight gain. They can set you up with a registered dietitian who works with people living with HIV.

Here are some tips they might give you.