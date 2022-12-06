By Olga Irwin, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson

I don’t remember the exact date when I found out I was HIV positive, but I remember the first conversation I had with my doctor very well. He diagnosed me with AIDS and said I had only 3 months to live because my T-cell count was under 10. That was in 1999.

When I finally found an infectious disease specialist at a new clinic in my area, I was told that with medication I could live a long, full life. I’m 54 now.

In 2000, I started treatment. I've been on several different regimens since then, but now I have an undetectable viral load.

My normal weight used to be about 190 or 200 pounds, but when I was diagnosed, I weighed about 160 pounds. About 6 months after I started treatment, I gained 40 pounds and was back to my normal weight. I remained at this weight until I started a different medication plan.