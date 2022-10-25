Whether you’re newly diagnosed or have known for a while, telling people that you’re HIV-positive can be hard. You may worry about how others will react or if they’ll treat you differently.

But sharing your HIV status is important. Your friends and family members provide the support you need, says Marguerita Lightfoot, PhD, director of the Center for AIDS Prevention Studies at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine. They relieve the burden of keeping a secret and give you a shoulder to lean on. Or they can help with physical tasks, like giving you a ride to the doctor’s office.

Most of the time, choosing who to tell is a personal decision, Lightfoot says. You have control over how and when you share the news.