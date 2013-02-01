Vaginal Ring Could Protect Women From HIV for 3 Months

TUESDAY, March 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A vaginal ring that slowly releases an antiviral medication could protect women against HIV for up to three months, a preliminary trial suggests.

It assessed two formulations of a vaginal ring that releases the antiretroviral dapivirine in the vagina over the course of 90 days. One version contained 100 milligrams (mg) of dapivirine and the other contained 200 mg.

The trial was conducted at two U.S. sites affiliated with the U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded Microbicide Trials Network (MTN).

It included 49 healthy HIV-negative women. They were divided into three groups: one used the 100 mg dapivirine ring continuously for 13 weeks; a second group used the 200 mg ring continuously for 13 weeks; and a third group used a 30-day ring, replacing it every four weeks during the study period.

All three rings were well tolerated by the participants and there were no safety concerns. Compared to those with the monthly ring, those with the two 90-day rings had 1.3 to 1.9 times higher concentrations of dapivirine in blood plasma and 1.5 to 2.9 times higher levels of the drug in vaginal fluid, as well as higher concentrations of the drug in cervical tissue.