Heart Risks After Pregnancy-Related High Blood Pressure in Latinas

Monica Cantu and her husband were overjoyed to learn they were expecting twins, a boy and a girl.

The couple couldn’t wait to meet their babies. At a doctor's appointment, Cantu learned her baby boy was measuring small. At 23 weeks, doctors noticed something wrong with the baby’s umbilical cord. Blood wasn’t flowing properly through the cord.

Doctors warned Cantu to expect the worst. But she held out hope for two healthy babies.

A couple of weeks later, Cantu felt a strange tingling and numbness in her face. She and her husband rushed to the hospital. Tests showed her liver enzymes were elevated. Cantu’s blood pressure was high at first, but a second reading was normal, she says.

When she didn’t improve after 2 days, doctors prepared Cantu for an emergency delivery. She was only 25 weeks along.

“Panic set in,” says Cantu, who lives in Katy, TX. “I thought, ‘These babies cannot come right now!’ My son was being estimated at just 12 ounces.”