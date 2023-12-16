Why This Exercise Is So Good for High Blood Pressure

Jan. 11, 2024 – What you already know: Physical activity helps ease high blood pressure.

What you may not know: Researchers have found that one type of exercise – and one single exercise in particular – helps lower blood pressure especially well.

A 2023 review of 270 prior studies including nearly 16,000 people found that a program of isometric exercise reduced systolic blood pressure (the top number) by 8.24 mm Hg (or milligrams of mercury, a measure doctors use for blood pressure), and diastolic blood pressure by 2.5 mm Hg.

Isometric exercise brought bigger blood pressure benefits than aerobic exercise (a blood pressure drop of 4.49 points and 2.53 points), resistance training (down 4.55 and 3.04 points), and interval training (a decrease of 4.08 and 2.5 points).

“We, along with other research groups around the world, have clearly demonstrated the efficacy of isometric exercise to lower resting blood pressure in people with blood pressures ranging from normal through to hypertensive,” said study co-author Jim Wiles, PhD, director of clinical exercise science research at Canterbury Christ Church University in England.