For people living with an inflammatory bowel disease like ulcerative colitis, or UC, special events can mean digestive troubles. Certain foods, combined with holiday stress, are a recipe for triggering symptoms. But there are ways to manage it all and keep UC flares under control.

Holidays and other celebrations are a time to slow down and enjoy yourself with family and friends. Many times, they also include lots of delicious foods and drinks.

How Can I Prepare for a Celebration and Avoid a Flare?

One of the most effective ways to head off a flare is to figure out your unique food triggers.

A registered dietitian can help with this by creating an eating plan tailored to your needs. For example, many people with UC have trouble absorbing calcium and vitamin D. This can lead to weaker bones. A dietitian makes sure you still get these critical nutrients while you stay away from foods that make you feel worse.

They’ll guide you toward things you can do for a healthier gut. “So in the long run, your digestive tract will get stronger and more resilient,” says Robin Foroutan, an integrative dietitian.

Also, you may want to keep a diary to track what you eat and drink and how it makes you feel. You may find that specific foods or drinks cause a flare and you stay away from them in the future.